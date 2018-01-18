Language
Father Frank Pavone Live Stream
Jan 21
March for Life 2018 Washington DC. Outside Planned Parenthood Clinic.
aderito
59 minutes ago
It was i great march .but the secularist media should be EXORCISED !!!!!
Sthurber
11 hours ago
Sthurber
11 hours ago
Thank you Father Pavone!!
