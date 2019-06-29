Clicks16
The Consecration Of Russia To The Immaculate Heart Of Mary
Classic Catholic Audiobooks on Jan 8, 2019 On the 13th of July 1917, Our Lady of Fatima asked for the consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart. Our Lady told Sr. Lucia: “The moment has come when God asks the Holy Father to consecrate Russia in union with all the bishops of the world to my Immaculate Heart, promising to save it by this means.”
@Irapuato La consécration de la Russie au coeur immaculé de Marie a été réalisée par le Saint Père Jean-Paul II en 1984, en union avec tous les évêques du monde entier, comme demandé à Fatima en 1917, d'où l'effondrement du communisme en Russie et en Europe de l'Est. Saint Jean-Paul II, priez pour nous !