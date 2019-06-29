The Consecration Of Russia To The Immaculate Heart Of Mary

Classic Catholic Audiobooks on Jan 8, 2019 On the 13th of July 1917, Our Lady of Fatima asked for the consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart. Our Lady told Sr. Lucia: “The moment has come … More

Classic Catholic Audiobooks on Jan 8, 2019 On the 13th of July 1917, Our Lady of Fatima asked for the consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart. Our Lady told Sr. Lucia: “The moment has come when God asks the Holy Father to consecrate Russia in union with all the bishops of the world to my Immaculate Heart, promising to save it by this means.”