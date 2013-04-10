Stay in the Center of The Church

UTOPIA 4 years ago

Thank you Father Reto

"... and he took a child, and set it in the midst among them, and after seeing it in his arms, he said unto them: “Whosoever shall receive one such little child in my name receives me; and whoever receives me, does not receive me but the one who sent me ... "

Suppose this child symbolizes God the Holy Spirit in the midst of his Church (set it up at the middle of them) adopted the kingdom of GOD in our midst (the kingdom of heaven is within you), then this child is God the Holy Spirit in our souls in order to grow up to HIS fully size in HIS Church, namely: through Him and with Him and iN HIM. Amen