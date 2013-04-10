Clicks3.7kStay in the Center of The Church
Father Reto Nay 10th of April 2013
Father Reto,
Thank you for your preaches. "Stay in the center of the Church". I am orthodox from the church of Moscow. Am I in the center of the church or should I become a roman catholic to save my soul? It is a question of salvation. I realy believe in the gospel of our Lord and Savior Jesus-Christ and I realy believe in his body and blood in the eucharist. Sorry about my poor english. Thank you for your answer.
Thank you Father Reto
"... and he took a child, and set it in the midst among them, and after seeing it in his arms, he said unto them: “Whosoever shall receive one such little child in my name receives me; and whoever receives me, does not receive me but the one who sent me ... "
Suppose this child symbolizes God the Holy Spirit in the midst of his Church (set it up at the middle of them) adopted the kingdom of GOD in our midst (the kingdom of heaven is within you), then this child is God the Holy Spirit in our souls in order to grow up to HIS fully size in HIS Church, namely: through Him and with Him and iN HIM. Amen
