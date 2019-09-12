Congresswoman Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Infanticide: “What Happens to Babies is Unconscionable”

At one point, Rep. Ann Wagner was overcome with tears. “I live for the day when abortion is not just illegal but it is unthinkable, and what is happening to these babies that are born because they … More

“I live for the day when abortion is not just illegal but it is unthinkable, and what is happening to these babies that are born because they are unwanted is unconscionable,” she said.



Pro-life Republican leaders in the House held their own hearing Tuesday to make the case for a bill that would protect babies who survive abortions, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denied them the use of a regular committee hearing room.