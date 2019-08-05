Antipope "Francis" Bergoglio: The Freemasonic Conspiracy to Destroy the Papacy

Part 2 of Ann Barnhardt's detailed explanation of the canonical Invalidity of Pope Benedict's attempted partial resignation in 2013, and the resulting Antipapacy of "Francis" Bergoglio. The German-… More

Part 2 of Ann Barnhardt's detailed explanation of the canonical Invalidity of Pope Benedict's attempted partial resignation in 2013, and the resulting Antipapacy of "Francis" Bergoglio. The German-Freemasonic plan to dissolve the Papacy is exposed through extensive German Theological Writings of the 20th century. www.barnhardt.biz Link to PDF of Slide Presentation: www.dropbox.com/…/Bergoglian%20An… Mark Docherty's NonVeniPacem blog: nonvenipacem.com Link to Sandro Magister September 2014 piece on Canon Lawyers questioning the validity of Pope Benedict's February 2013 attempted partial resignation: chiesa.espresso.repubblica.it/articolo/1350868bdc4.html Link to J. Michael Miller's Doctoral Dissertation, "The Divine Right of the Papacy in Recent Ecumenical Theology". Available for electronic purchase. play.google.com/store/books/details Kilian McDonnell "WALTER KASPER ON THE THEOLOGY AND THE PRAXIS OF THE BISHOP’S OFFICE" cdn.theologicalstudies.net/63/63.4/63.4.3.pdf Link to Joseph Ratzinger's "The Primacy of the Pope and the Unity of the People of God". www.communio-icr.com/files/ratzinger41-1.pdf