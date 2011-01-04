Language

Do not turn into a second Herod

Father Reto Preaches
Father Reto Nay 4th of January 2011 Sedrun, Switzerland
MagsM
wonderful talk...goes straight to the heart. Thanks!
TES
I am absolutely breathless, your homily was so good, Father Nay! Thank you! Holy Mother, if only I could be like you - humble, with a total trust in God! Holy Mother of God, pray for my soul!
Holy Cannoli
Fr. Nay,

Of all your presentations I've seen in my brief stay at Gloria.TV this was by far the best. Not only were the mechanics of your delivery very good but, more importantly, the message itself was what each of us ought to keep in mind continually in our daily journey.

The great Spanish mystic and Doctor said:
However high be your endeavors, unless you renounce and subjugate your own will — unless you forget yourself and all that pertains to yourself — not one step will you advance on … [More]
holyrope 3
"we come to venerate ourselves"

so true Father!

O Jesus meek and humble of heart, make our hearts like unto Thine! [More]
Irapuato
Thank you, Father--a lot of truth in your homilies!
