Qatari Sociologist Abad Al-Aziz Al-Khazraj Al-Ansari Demonstrates Correct Wife-Beating in Islam

On March 29, 2019, Qatari sociologist Abd Al-Aziz Al-Khazraj Al-Ansari uploaded a video to the Al-Mojtama YouTube channel in which he gave a demonstration and explanation about how to beat your wife in an Islamically permissible fashion. He said that it is not necessary to beat one's wife frequently, but that a man – as the leader of the house – must sometimes exercise his authority and discipline his wife "out of love" so that "life can move on." Al-Ansari said that the beating should be light and painless, and that it should make the wife feel her husband's masculinity and strength, as well as her own femininity. Al-Ansari then demonstrated how to beat one's wife on Nayef - a little boy who might be his son - by slapping him on the shoulders, grabbing him and shaking him, and saying loudly: "I told you not to leave the house! How many times do I have to tell you?" Al-Ansari said that punching your wife or striking her in the face is prohibited and explained that it is in some women's nature to like domineering, authoritative, violent, and powerful husbands. For additional clips from Al-Ansari, see MEMRI TV Clip No. 7108 and No. 7085.