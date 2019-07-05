Clicks515
: Priest in rainbow colors celebrates ‘pride’ Mass outside Stonewall Inn’s gay bar
The priest said 'pride is a moment of grace' during the homily at the event.
Hell is calling. Repent while there is time
Blasphemies like this are beyond disgusting. Any Catholic priest advocating, supporting or performing a "Mass" at homosexual events should be excommunicated. Or, barring that, given a permanent reassignment to some far-flung third-world parish absent all the amenities of civilization that lead to such perverse self-indulgence and theological error.
Sick and evil. Being leading straight to hell with that abomination.