Clicks345
NAPLES, Miracle of St. Janarius: Blood liquefies-miracle is repeated, September 19, 2019
fanpageit St. Janarius' Blood liquefies-miracle is repeated, September 19, 2019 .. Fourth century bishop of Benevento, Italy during the persecutions of Diocletian. Arrested while visiting imprisoned …More
fanpageit St. Janarius' Blood liquefies-miracle is repeated, September 19, 2019 ..
Fourth century bishop of Benevento, Italy during the persecutions of Diocletian. Arrested while visiting imprisoned deacons, and then martyred with them.
His blood was preserved, and dried. Since at least 1389, on his feast day, and on the Satuday before the first Sunday in May, the blood liquefies.
Born
Benevento, Italy or Naples, Italy (records vary)
Died
martyred c.304 at Naples, Italy or Pozzuoli, Italy (sources vary)
first thrown to wild beasts
when the animals would not attack him, he was beheaded
Canonized
Pre-Congregation
Patronage
against volcanic eruptions
blood banks
—
Benevento, Italy, diocese of
Naples, Italy, archdiocese of
—
Afragola, Italy
Naples, Italy
Fourth century bishop of Benevento, Italy during the persecutions of Diocletian. Arrested while visiting imprisoned deacons, and then martyred with them.
His blood was preserved, and dried. Since at least 1389, on his feast day, and on the Satuday before the first Sunday in May, the blood liquefies.
Born
Benevento, Italy or Naples, Italy (records vary)
Died
martyred c.304 at Naples, Italy or Pozzuoli, Italy (sources vary)
first thrown to wild beasts
when the animals would not attack him, he was beheaded
Canonized
Pre-Congregation
Patronage
against volcanic eruptions
blood banks
—
Benevento, Italy, diocese of
Naples, Italy, archdiocese of
—
Afragola, Italy
Naples, Italy
St Janarius pray for us