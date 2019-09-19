NAPLES, Miracle of St. Janarius: Blood liquefies-miracle is repeated, September 19, 2019

fanpageit St. Janarius' Blood liquefies-miracle is repeated, September 19, 2019 .. Fourth century bishop of Benevento, Italy during the persecutions of Diocletian. Arrested while visiting imprisoned … More

fanpageit St. Janarius' Blood liquefies-miracle is repeated, September 19, 2019 ..

Fourth century bishop of Benevento, Italy during the persecutions of Diocletian. Arrested while visiting imprisoned deacons, and then martyred with them.

His blood was preserved, and dried. Since at least 1389, on his feast day, and on the Satuday before the first Sunday in May, the blood liquefies.

Born

Benevento, Italy or Naples, Italy (records vary)

Died

martyred c.304 at Naples, Italy or Pozzuoli, Italy (sources vary)

first thrown to wild beasts

when the animals would not attack him, he was beheaded

Canonized

Pre-Congregation

Patronage

against volcanic eruptions

blood banks

—

Benevento, Italy, diocese of

Naples, Italy, archdiocese of

—

Afragola, Italy

Naples, Italy