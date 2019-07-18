Full extent damage to Notre-Dame seen during minister's visit

The full extent of the destruction to Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris was laid bare on Wednesday as French culture minister Franck Riester visited to look at renovation efforts.… Let the pictures do … More

The full extent of the destruction to Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris was laid bare on Wednesday as French culture minister Franck Riester visited to look at renovation efforts.… Let the pictures do the talking | subscribe to No Comment channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCX4py0rkBIdjUq…