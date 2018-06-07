Daily Bible Reading 07 June 2018 of Catholic Mass

Clicks59Daily Bible Reading 07 June 2018 of Catholic Mass
Clicks59
USCCB. Commentary of the day : Saint Gregory the Great There is no other commandment greater than these Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 12:28-34. One of the scribes came to Jesu… More
Write a comment …
Tina 13 Thursday of the Ninth week in Ordinary Time
Second Letter to Timothy 2:8-15.
Beloved: Remember Jesus Christ, raised from the dead, a descendant of David: such is my gospel,
for which I am suffering, even to the point of chains, like a criminal. But the word of God is not chained.
Therefore, I bear with everything for the sake of those who are chosen, so that they … More
Second Letter to Timothy 2:8-15.
Beloved: Remember Jesus Christ, raised from the dead, a descendant of David: such is my gospel,
for which I am suffering, even to the point of chains, like a criminal. But the word of God is not chained.
Therefore, I bear with everything for the sake of those who are chosen, so that they … More
Tina 13 likes this.