Bl. Maria Teresa Fasce & Sts. Prisca of Rome and Margaret of Hungary-January 18

Clicks57Bl. Maria Teresa Fasce & Sts. Prisca of Rome and Margaret of Hungary-January 18
Clicks57
Taught catechetism to children. She grew to love Augustinian spirituality, and became acquainted with the human and spiritual adventure of Rita of Cascia, whose canonization in 1900 was very special to Maria, leading to her desire to be an … [More]
Write a comment …
Saints of the Day:
Agathius the Martyr
Ammonius of Astas
Archelais the Martyr
Beatrix of Este the Younger
Charlotte Lucas
Catus
Christina Ciccarelli
Day
Deicola of Lure
Fazzio of Verona
Félicité Pricet
Jaime Hilario Barbel Cosen
Leobard of Tours
Margaret of Hungary
Maria Teresa Fasce
Monique Pichery
Moseus of Astas
Prisca of Rome
Susanna the Martyr
Thecla the Martyr
Ulfrid of Sverige
Victoire Gusteau
Volusian of Tours
—
Martyrs of Carthage – 3 saints
Martyrs of Egypt -37 saints
Martyrs of Nicaea – 3 saints
—
John de Laers
Manuel Domingo y Sol
Regina Protmann
catholicsaints.info/18-january/
Agathius the Martyr
Ammonius of Astas
Archelais the Martyr
Beatrix of Este the Younger
Charlotte Lucas
Catus
Christina Ciccarelli
Day
Deicola of Lure
Fazzio of Verona
Félicité Pricet
Jaime Hilario Barbel Cosen
Leobard of Tours
Margaret of Hungary
Maria Teresa Fasce
Monique Pichery
Moseus of Astas
Prisca of Rome
Susanna the Martyr
Thecla the Martyr
Ulfrid of Sverige
Victoire Gusteau
Volusian of Tours
—
Martyrs of Carthage – 3 saints
Martyrs of Egypt -37 saints
Martyrs of Nicaea – 3 saints
—
John de Laers
Manuel Domingo y Sol
Regina Protmann
catholicsaints.info/18-january/
Like