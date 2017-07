Daily Bible Reading 30 July 2017 of Catholic Mass

Seventeenth Sunday in Ordinary Time



1st book of Kings 3:5.7-12.

T

he LORD appeared to Solomon in a dream at night. God said, "Ask something of me and I will give it to you."O LORD, my God, you have made me, your servant, king to succeed my father David; but I am a mere youth, not knowing at all how to act.I serve you in the midst of the people whom you have chosen, a people so vast … [더보기]