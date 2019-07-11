Saint Olga of Kiev - July 11

First Christian queen of Ukraine. Married to Igor I, duke of Kiev c.903. She ruled Kievan Rus after Igor’s assassination in 945. Following her conversion and baptism in 957 in Constantinople, when … More

First Christian queen of Ukraine. Married to Igor I, duke of Kiev c.903. She ruled Kievan Rus after Igor’s assassination in 945. Following her conversion and baptism in 957 in Constantinople, when she took the name Helena, she tried to introduce Christianity to the Ukraine on a wide scale, but failed. When her son Sviatoslav reached adulthood, she handed the throne to him, c.963. Grandmother of Saint Vladimir, great-grandmother of Saint Boris and Saint Gleb.Born879 at Pskov, RussiaDied11 July 969 in Kiev, Ukraine of natural causes