Saint Olga of Kiev - July 11
First Christian queen of Ukraine. Married to Igor I, duke of Kiev c.903. She ruled Kievan Rus after Igor’s assassination in 945. Following her conversion and baptism in 957 in Constantinople, when …More
First Christian queen of Ukraine. Married to Igor I, duke of Kiev c.903. She ruled Kievan Rus after Igor’s assassination in 945. Following her conversion and baptism in 957 in Constantinople, when she took the name Helena, she tried to introduce Christianity to the Ukraine on a wide scale, but failed. When her son Sviatoslav reached adulthood, she handed the throne to him, c.963. Grandmother of Saint Vladimir, great-grandmother of Saint Boris and Saint Gleb.
Born
879 at Pskov, Russia
Died
11 July 969 in Kiev, Ukraine of natural causes
catholicsaints.info/saint-olga-of-kiev/
