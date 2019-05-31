Francis Visits Orthodox Cathedral (Romania)

Catholic Sat on Twitter: "Earlier today Pope Francis visited the unfinished People's Salvation Cathedral, which will serve as the new Romanian Orthodox Catheral of Bucharest. Wherein the schismatics … More

Earlier today Pope Francis visited the unfinished People's Salvation Cathedral, which will serve as the new Romanian Orthodox Catheral of Bucharest. Wherein the schismatics show the Roman Pontiff that new Cathedrals don't have to be ugly Modernist monstrosities #PopeinRomania