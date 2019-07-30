Polish bishop: There is no consent for LGBT propaganda!

Bishop Ignacy Dec during the homily given at Jasna Góra 14. 07. 2019: Today, at Jasna Góra, before the throne of Mary, our Mother and Queen, we say "no" to the gender ideology harmful to the family … More

Today, at Jasna Góra, before the throne of Mary, our Mother and Queen, we say "no" to the gender ideology harmful to the family and nation; we say "no" to the moral liberalism contained in the LGBT community programs; we say "stop" for the sexualization of children; we say "no" to partner relationships. We do not accept the accusation that proclaiming the unchanging Christian truth is a kind of fundamentalism that poses a threat to the tolerance and freedom of the "modern man". We are aware that Christianity has shaped European culture, gave universities and general education to Europe, created conditions for the birth - in Europe, and not in any other civilization in the world - of modern science, that it contributed to the creation of hospitals, orphanages, orphanages, nursing homes and many other public good institutions. In turn tolerance, let us repeat again - it is an attitude about a person, recognition of her inalienable dignity, but it does not refer to the acceptance of evil and lies. Tolerance is not acceptance of one's views or beliefs. Tolerance - yes, but no one can be forced to act contrary to his conscience. It was King Zygmunt II August who said: "I am not the king of your consciences". Today, at Jasna Góra, we say "no" to equality marches in which there is insulting, ridiculing and spitting on Christian and national values that are used to propagate anti-Catholic slogans. We want to have a Catholic Poland and a Christian Europe, we want to be in Europe in which God will be recognized as the guarantor of the moral order in individual and social life, both private and public.