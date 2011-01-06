As long as tyrants govern in our lives Christ will not appear.

Clicks4.8kAs long as tyrants govern in our lives Christ will not appear.
Father Reto Nay 5th of January 2011 Sedrun, Switzerland
Sent this to muslim friends as I see their lives are terror-driven. Thank you Fr. Nay and God bless you and all here on Gloria. - Rene
Blessings Father,
This presentation appears to be a continuation of the message delivered January 4, 2011 Do not turn into a second Herod and like that message, today's sermonette is equally important for each of us to meditate upon.
Again, your presentation reminded me of several quotes from the great Doctor and mystic, St. John of the Cross.
The entire world is not worthy of a man's thought, for this belongs to God alone; any thought, therefor, not centered on God is stolen from Him.
This is most wonderful. What a way to start to my day, hearing such an amazing message such as this. I pray that we all experience the Epiphany where our Lord presents Himself to us daily. We cannot let the "tyrants" dominate our lives so that we can have Jesus present and move forward as true Christians. Thank you so much Father Reto for such a beautiful and powerful message.
The peace of our Lord be be with you all
Maria