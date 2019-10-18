eager_monk - They are giving their backs to the Tabernacle and praising the idol and a bunch of earth. Please, notice the candles and the food. This is food for the idol, it's a Brazilian paganism (it's called candomblé or umbanda) practice.

eager_monk on Twitter: "They are giving their backs to the Tabernacle and praising the idol and a bunch of earth. Please, notice the candles and the food. This is food for the idol, it's a Brazilian … More

