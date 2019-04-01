Empty Beer Keg Neer Planned Parenthood Brings Out Bomb Squad

Empty Beer Keg Left Near evacuates Planned Parenthood and Brings Out Bomb Squad WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Whittier police Friday evacuated an area near a Planned Parenthood location to investigate a … More

Empty Beer Keg Left Near evacuates Planned Parenthood and Brings Out Bomb Squad

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Whittier police Friday evacuated an area near a Planned Parenthood location to investigate a suspicious package that was later found to be a small beer keg.

The item near on Walnut Street and Greenleaf Avenue was reported just before 10 a.m., according to fire officials. The device was later determined to be a small beer keg.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s bomb squad was also sent to the scene.

Fire officials told CBSLA’s Michele Gile there is surveillance footage of someone dropping off the object earlier Friday morning.

“The item of suspicion turned out to be a small size blue beer keg,” L.A. County Fire Inspector Sky Cornell said. “We did not see any chemicals come out of it, any smoke, anything that would suspect on our end.”