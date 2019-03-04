EXCLUSIVE: More Troubles for Pope Francis The Argentinean writer José Arturo Quarracino sees more troubles ahead for Pope Francis. Quarracino is a nephew of the late Buenos Aires Cardinal Antonio … More

The Argentinean writer José Arturo Quarracino sees more troubles ahead for Pope Francis. Quarracino is a nephew of the late Buenos Aires Cardinal Antonio Quarracino who convinced Pope John Paul II to name Bergoglio as his successor. Quarracino points out on Spanish Gloria.tv that Pope Francis’ personal friend, Orán bishop Gustavo Zanchetta who is accused of homosexual abuses, is also involved in financial scandals. Zanchetta sold a building in Buenos Aires which was given to Orán diocese, for 800’000 dollars. But the deal does not appear anywhere in the diocesan books. According to Quarracino, Francis personally advised Zanchetta to conceal the money.



Hard Questions



Quarracino asks hard questions: Did all those dollars remain in the hands of Monsignor Zanchetta, or did part of that sum reach the coffers of the Vatican? And: Was this perhaps the reason for Zanchetta’s inexplicable appointment to the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See? Quarracino comes up with what he calls "the question of all questions": May a Pope give immoral economic and financial advice to one of his pastors?



Monsignor Antonio Livi Has Recovered Well



Roman Monsignore Antonio Livi, a world known philosopher and critique of the Vatican’s paleo-liberal course, has recovered well from brain surgery, Gloria.tv has found out. Livi is 80 years old. The surgery was performed in Milan, Italy, at the end of February. Shortly after the operation Livi has asked for the results of the most recent soccer matches and for newspapers. The histological results will only be known in a week. This will determine the continuation of the therapy.



FBI And CIA Will “Help” to Elect “Good Pope”



Philip Nielsen, a Catholic and father of seven children, is the founder and runner of The Red Hat Report, a file-compiling effort on the Cardinals of the Church. Nielsen told Roterdamus.com that his project is necessary because the cardinals do not know each other well. In the last two conclaves – quote – “many of the cardinals’ priority source of information regarding each other was Wikipedia: reading and printing Wikipedia pages”, he knows and points out that Wikipedia is not a reliable source of information. The Red Hat Report will be accessible on the Internet and provide the cardinals will reliable information. Nielsen revealed that the project also resorts to former FBI investigators and CIA agents in order to collect the information.