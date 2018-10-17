Benedictine Nuns Investiture October 17, 2018

Clicks187Benedictine Nuns Investiture October 17, 2018
The foundresses of St. Joseph Monastery, Silver City, New Mexico, receive the Benedictine Habit from the hands of His Excellency Bishop Bernard Fellay of the Society of St. Pius X, during a Solemn … More
God bless each and every one of them dear brides of Christ. May their love of God be an inspiration for all young women who are considering the vocation of holy orders. Thank you for sharing.
