Clicks289

Vatican judge says the Catholic faith is under attack in DC

Tesa
Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke weighs in on politicians claiming to be followers of faith and the state of Catholicism in Washington.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

tr.news and 3 other users link to it.
tr.news mentioned this post in Burke: Kilise İçindeki "Muazzam Karışıklık" "Bölünme" Üretiyor.
it.news mentioned this post in Burke: la "tremenda confusione" nella Chiesa produce divisione.
de.news mentioned this post in Burke: Die "enorme Verwirrung" in der Kirche erzeugt "Spaltung".
en.news mentioned this post in Burke: "Tremendous Confusion" in Church Produces "Division".
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up