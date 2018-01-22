Language
To every mama - the nights are so very long. But the years, are so very short
De Profundis
yesterday
mccallansteve
1 hour ago
Motherhood; One of God's greatest blessing. Not for the selfish.
2 hours ago
6 hours ago
9 hours ago
