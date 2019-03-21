Video proofs that abortionists will kill healthy 32-week babies of healthy moms

Jamie Forbes, a newlywed who made headlines for announcing her pregnancy to her husband on their wedding day, later suffered a devastating miscarriage. During this tragic process, Jamie found a new … More

Jamie Forbes, a newlywed who made headlines for announcing her pregnancy to her husband on their wedding day, later suffered a devastating miscarriage. During this tragic process, Jamie found a new passion: fighting for preborn children just like the precious baby she and her husband lost. She writes on her blog:



"We suffered a 13-week miscarriage on New Years Eve 2018. I was told that speaking out about the loss of my daughter helped others deal with their pain. So I began writing this blog, thinking it would not only be therapeutic for me, but perhaps it would help others not feel alone. On my journey I discovered a newfound passion — the fight for life for the unborn — a passion inspired by my never born child...."