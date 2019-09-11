THE MARK OF THE BEAST WILL SOON BECOME LAW...

We are a long, long way from requiring a mark to buy or sell. Best of all, certain classes of people will always do business cash-only, no questions asked, regardless of what is being sold. One of the coolest scenes in Alien Resurrection isn't about space monsters. It's a simple business transaction. A corrupt general paying a pirate for very illegal wares.

We are a long, long way from requiring a mark to buy or sell. Best of all, certain classes of people will always do business cash-only, no questions asked, regardless of what is being sold. One of the coolest scenes in Alien Resurrection isn't about space monsters. It's a simple business transaction. A corrupt general paying a pirate for very illegal wares.

"These were very hard to come by."

"So was our cargo."



"Just saying very few people deal in cash nowadays"

" Just the ones don't like to keep business records."