"I wouldn't vote for any article that has 'LGBT'"

Seidenspinner
Bishop Andrew Fuanya of Mamfe (Cameroon), says "if I go to my diocese with a document with 'LGBT', and I announce to my youth we now have pastoral care for LGBT, 99.9% will say to me 'what's this?'" … More
aderito
There is only 1% of these people ,and they know who they are ,that want to change the society ,and the catholic church to a man made god ,anything goes ,anything is acceptable ,real truth is irrelevante ,everybody could have their own truth ,everybody goes to heaven ,there is no hell.And we like sheep we,ll do nothing and be quiet about it , what is wrong with us ?
alex j
Another common sense Bishop! Let us pray there are more of his calibre. Thank you Bishop Andrew Fuanya.
