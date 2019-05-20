31 Best Catholic Hymns and Songs of Praise (Best Daughters of Mary Hymns)

walkbyfaith 31 Best Catholic Hymns and Songs of Praise 1.Ave Maris Stella 2.Immaculate Mary May Crowning Song 3.Jesu Redemptor Omnium 4.Jesus My Lord My God My All 5.Magnificat, Douay, Latin, … More

walkbyfaith 31 Best Catholic Hymns and Songs of Praise 1.Ave Maris Stella 2.Immaculate Mary May Crowning Song 3.Jesu Redemptor Omnium 4.Jesus My Lord My God My All 5.Magnificat, Douay, Latin, English, sung by the Daughters of Mary 6.Mass of the Angels - Credo 7.Mother Dearest Mother Fairest 8.O Lord I Am Not Worthy 9.O Mary of Graces 10.O Queen of the Holy Rosary 11.O Salutaris Hostia 12.O Sanctissima 13.O Sons and Daughters 14.On This Day O Beautiful Mother 15.Panis Angelicus 16.Salve Mater Misericordiae 17.Soul of My Savior 18.Tantum Ergo 19.The Angelus 20.Thou Prince of all Ages 21.Toms Luis de Victoria - O Magnum Mysterium (The Sixteen) 22.Veni Creator Spiritus - Catholic Gregorian Chant Songs 23.Visit to Jesus 24.Come Holy Ghost 25.De Profundis 26.God of Mercy and Compassion 27.Hail Holy Queen Enthroned Above May Crowning Song 28.Hail Holy Queen 29.Holy God We Praise Thy Name 30.Immaculate Mary 31. O Sacred Head