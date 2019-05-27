Our Lady of Akita in Japan, recognized by the local Bishop and then valid

This message would be the same than the 3rd Secret of Fatima according to Cardinal Ratzinger. This latter said also in "Il giornale" that the 3rd Secret speaks about a bad mass, and a bad council... … More

Of course, Blessed Virgin Mary that knew about the end of WWI could not know about what would led astray 1 billion of Catholics and which is described by Saint Paul as the great apostasy in Thessalonians !!!