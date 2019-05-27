Clicks145
Our Lady of Akita in Japan, recognized by the local Bishop and then valid
This message would be the same than the 3rd Secret of Fatima according to Cardinal Ratzinger. This latter said also in "Il giornale" that the 3rd Secret speaks about a bad mass, and a bad council...
Of course, Blessed Virgin Mary that knew about the end of WWI could not know about what would led astray 1 billion of Catholics and which is described by Saint Paul as the great apostasy in Thessalonians !!!
We are living NOW exactly what Our Lady of Akita predicted. Lord have mercy on us.
