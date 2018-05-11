Daily Bible Reading 11 May 2018 of Catholic Mass

Clicks57Daily Bible Reading 11 May 2018 of Catholic Mass
Commentary of the day : Saint Thomas Aquinas The joy of the vision of the risen Lord, the joy of the vision of glory Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 16:20-23a. Jesus said to his … More
Friday of the Sixth week of Easter
Acts of the Apostles 18:9-18.
One night while Paul was in Corinth, the Lord said to him in a vision , "Do not be afraid. Go on speaking, and do not be silent,
for I am with you. No one will attack and harm you, for I have many people in this city."
He settled there for a year and a half and taught the word of God among them.
But when Gallio was proc… More
