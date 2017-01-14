Language

Daily Bible Reading 14 January 2017 of Catholic Mass

Daily Mass Bible Readings From USCCB. Saturday of the First week in Ordinary Time Letter to the Hebrews 4:12-16. The word of God is living and effective, sharper than any two-edged sword, penetrating even between soul and spirit, joints and marrow,
Saturday of the First week in Ordinary Time

Letter to the Hebrews 4:12-16.
The word of God is living and effective, sharper than any two-edged sword, penetrating even between soul and spirit, joints and marrow, and able to discern reflections and thoughts of the heart.
No creature is concealed from him, but everything is naked and exposed to the eyes of him to whom we must render an account.
Therefore, since we have a great high priest who has passed through the heavens, Jesus, the
