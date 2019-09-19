USSR Anthem on 5 Electric Toothbrushes and a Steam Cleaner

State Anthem of the Soviet Union played by five electric toothbrushes and a steam cleaner. A linear actuator presses the button on the steam cleaner which opens the valve inside the device letting … More

State Anthem of the Soviet Union played by five electric toothbrushes and a steam cleaner. A linear actuator presses the button on the steam cleaner which opens the valve inside the device letting the steam out through the nozzle. It was great to finally do this USSR anthem, which has been one of the most requested songs on the channel. I wanted to show screenshots of all the comments suggesting USSR / Soviet / Russian Anthem. It looks like I took 111 screenshots. And this number doesn't include the comment likes (there were at least one thousand in total). Looking forward to finding out what the steam cleaner and possibly some other steamy devices can do in the future.