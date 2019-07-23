Rosa Koire UN Agenda 2030 exposed UN Agenda 21/Sustainable Development is the action plan implemented worldwide to inventory and control all land, all water, all minerals, all plants, all animals, … More

UN Agenda 21/Sustainable Development is the action plan implemented worldwide to inventory and control all land, all water, all minerals, all plants, all animals, all construction, all means of production, all energy, all education, all information, and all human beings in the world. INVENTORY AND CONTROL.---- Rosa Koire

REMEMBER: AGENDA 2030 IS AGENDA 21. THE AGENDA FOR THE 21ST CENTURY (AGENDA 21) IS A ONE HUNDRED YEAR PLAN. AGENDA 2030 IS A MILESTONE YEAR, OBVIOUSLY 30 YEARS IN. DON'T BE FOOLED INTO DISREGARDING UN AGENDA 21 AS 'OUTDATED' OR UPDATED BY AGENDA 2030. THIS IS A MANIPULATION DESIGNED TO BURY ALL OF THE OBJECTIONS AND ACTIVISM AGAINST AGENDA 21.

Rosa KoireUN Agenda 2030 exposedFurther information:(From Youtube)