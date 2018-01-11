Language

Lack of Enthusiasm

Gloria.TV News
Lack of Enthusiasm: The Chilean newspaper “La Tercera” published an article about the lack of enthusiasm during Pope Francis’ trip to Chile, although this is allegedly a Catholic country. For … More
Josefine
Mortal Sin:>>> ...According to Eltz this blessing should express a mutual "responsibility" of the mortal sinners for each other <<<
How about the responsibility to warn them and themselves before each other, to be not condemned!?
Otherwise they have totally lost faith and responsibility, because they ignore the eternal judgment consequences and the scientific proofs and statistics in deadly … More
