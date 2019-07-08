SCANDAL in the AMAZON: Faithful Catholics vs. the Vatican

From the Editor's Desk, Michael J. Matt comments on veteran journalist Damion Thompson losing his job as Editor-In-Chief of the Catholic Herald for telling the truth about the Amazon Synod. So, who'… More

From the Editor's Desk, Michael J. Matt comments on veteran journalist Damion Thompson losing his job as Editor-In-Chief of the Catholic Herald for telling the truth about the Amazon Synod. So, who's next? What's a faithful Catholic to do in the face of what Walter Cardinal Brandmuller calls "heresy" and "apostasy" at the highest levels of the Church? What does Catholic resistance to the pontificate of Francis look like? Plus, as the worldwide remnant unites in opposition to Francis, Michael heads off to Japan next week to take part in a major event being hosted by the traditional Catholic remnant of Japan. And, finally, a word on the dire warnings of Our Lady of Akita and how to prepare for the worst. In Japan, persecuted Catholics survived for 250 years without priests and the Mass. Are we ready to take a similar stand?