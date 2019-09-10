Martyrs of Japan 10th September

AdPaul On the 10th of September, The governor of Nagasaki picked 52 prisoners including 21 monks, some of whom had been imprisoned for many years in very cruel conditions. The governor ordered all … More

AdPaul On the 10th of September, The governor of Nagasaki picked 52 prisoners including 21 monks, some of whom had been imprisoned for many years in very cruel conditions. The governor ordered all of them to be sentenced to death by beheading. This execution order also included the prisoners' children.