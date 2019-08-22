Clicks25

Ensio Kosta - Morning In The Shire (1982)

Nieprzejednany Wstecznik
I. Morning In The Shire ( = Kontu herää = Morgon i Fylke) from "Music of Middle-Earth [Keskimaan musiikkia] : based on the tale "The Lord of the Rings" by J.R.R. Tolkien" Composer: Ensio Kosta ( = …More
I. Morning In The Shire ( = Kontu herää = Morgon i Fylke) from "Music of Middle-Earth [Keskimaan musiikkia] : based on the tale "The Lord of the Rings" by J.R.R. Tolkien" Composer: Ensio Kosta ( = Sten Duncander) Lyricist: J.R.R. Tolkien Performer: Soprano Rita Bergman and the orchestra conducted by Ensio Kosta Label: Finlandia FA909 - Track A1 Recorded: October 12 & 24, 1982 in Helsinki
Nieprzejednany Wstecznik
