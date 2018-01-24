60M+ abortions in the U.S. since #RoevWade

Clicks11560M+ abortions in the U.S. since #RoevWade
@Jungerheld Fortunately for me Abortion is a relatively new thing here in Chile and is rare and just recently legal......... thank you Hillary Clinton and Michel Bachlet and the UN.
When we moved here in 2013 abortion was totally Illegal here in Chile. Now we are much more cultured and smarter than God........... idiots.
Thanks for the video.
We used to march in Spartanburg and Greenville South … More
@Jim Dorchak ...and we are all already paying for this. We are now in a second generation, in some instances the third generation, of women and girls speaking of their mothers and grandmothers who have had abortions and encouraged them to abort. But it's kind of like someone who quits smoking: The day you stop, (or in the case of pro-life activism, the day you start) the healing grows … More
I asked my wife retorically ................ I wonder who is going to pay for this?
SHE SAID an I agree: WE ARE ALL GOING TO PAY FOR THIS!
