Full EWTN coverage of March for life

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 18, 2018 (LifeSiteNews ) – President Donald Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) established today a new division within HHS’s civil rights office to enforce conscience protection and religious freedom for healthcare workers.
The new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division signals an important change for the OCR, which also oversees enforcement of … More
