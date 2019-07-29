Clicks82
Orthopraxy versus Amazonia – Part 1
The Amazonia programme promoted by pseudo Pope Francis and his co-workers leads to the self-destruction of the Church. It embraces the spirit of paganism connected with amorality and pseudo …More
The Amazonia programme promoted by pseudo Pope Francis and his co-workers leads to the self-destruction of the Church. It embraces the spirit of paganism connected with amorality and pseudo spirituality covertly worshipping Satan. A short letter entitled “Malignant tumour of German theology in the Church” and another one entitled “Vatican II was and is heretical” briefly describe two poisonous roots, namely Modernism and syncretism. Furthermore, they make a repeated appeal for the resignation of the heretical Pope and the election of an orthodox one. His primary task will be to reform the Church through true repentance.
St Pius X not only condemned the heresy of Modernism but also promoted the restoration of the Church under the motto: “To restore all things in Christ”. This Pope both “destroyed” and “built” (Jer 1:10).
If we are to build, Jesus Christ must be the cornerstone of the spiritual building. The blood of Christ was shed on the cross for the forgiveness of our sins. Our old self was crucified with Jesus. The Apostle says: “We know that our old self was crucified with Him so that the body of sin might be done away with.” (Rom 6:6) The condition for the restoration in Christ is true repentance, which means to call a sin a sin and evil evil. Aggiornamento with the world, which is nowadays promoted by Bergoglio, is a betrayal of the cross of Christ and a betrayal of the Gospel of Christ! We must not establish unity with the system of lies, evil and death!
Question: What is the fruit of sin?
Answer: The fruit of sin is all crimes, sadism, sexual perversions, murders, wars and mass genocides. Without sin, these monstrous fruits would not exist. Jesus came into the world to take our sins and the just punishment for them on Himself. He paid with His redemptive death on the cross. However, the forgiveness of sins, i.e. God’s mercy, is only for those who repent. Those who refuse to repent receive just punishment for their sins and crimes.
Question: The forces of darkness wage spiritual warfare on all fronts and by all means. But what is the greatest menace to Christians and mankind today?
Answer: Nowadays the greatest menace to Christians and mankind is amorality. It makes people slaves and drags them to eternal perdition.
Question: What is the cause of such an explosion of amorality?
Answer: The cause is the apostasy of Christians from the living God. And this apostasy is the fruit of the heresies of neo-Modernism and syncretism with paganism, the blame for which lies mainly with Vatican II.
Question: Why could amorality not progress so strongly before?
Answer: Amorality could not assume such enormous and self-destructive proportions because Christians lived according to their conscience and God’s commandments and used common sense. Heresies, unbelief and the embrace of neopaganism along with various forms of magic, divination and spiritualism damaged the defence system, which resulted in an expansion of spiritual poisoning. It leads to the destruction of the individual, family and mankind. Homosexualism and various forms of sexual perversion are imbued with the power of unclean spirits.
Question: What is the solution?
Answer: The solution is true repentance. Every Christian must start from himself. It is a tragedy that instead of repentance Bergoglio prepares a self-destructive programme of the Church at the Amazon Synod.
Question: What is the way of salvation?
Answer: The basis for a spiritual awakening – the salvation of Christianity – must be prayer and prayer groups.
Today every true Christian should give a tithe of time to God every day, i.e. two and a half hours. One out of these two hours is the holy hour from 20:00 to 21:00. It is advisable to spend the holy hour in a family circle, accompanying prayer with songs and readings from the Scripture or from the lives of saints. The second hour is private. The remaining half an hour consists of prayer stops – when we get up, at 9:00, 12:00, 15:00, 18:00, 21:00, and before bedtime. (vkpatriarhat.org/en/)
Question: Do Christians need to join efforts in prayer?
Answer: Yes, they need to join in prayer watches of continuous prayer. There are 4 prayer groups and each group has 24 members to cover the 24 hours of the day. Continuous prayer includes 96 people altogether (24x4). Each member keeps a prayer watch every fourth week. During this week, each of them spends one hour of private prayer within this prayer watch.
Question: What is the best way of celebrating the Lord’s Day – Sunday?
Answer: On Saturday evening, after 21:00, the family prays at home, devoting one hour to reflection on the truths of Christ’s resurrection. (see vkpatriarhat.org/en/)
Sunday morning, from 5:00 to 7:00, is spent in prayers and songs related to Christ’s resurrection. (vkpatriarhat.org/en/, vkpatriarhat.org/en/)
Prayers from 8:00 to 9:00 are devoted to the Holy Spirit. (vkpatriarhat.org/en/)
This is followed by the Holy Mass.
The afternoon between 16:00 and 18:00 is spent in fellowship.
During the holy hour from 20:00 to 21:00, the family prays at home again, reflecting on the truths of Christ’s resurrection. (vkpatriarhat.org/en/)
Question: What else is needed besides prayer and the celebration of Sunday?
Answer: Fellowship – koinonia (Acts 2:42). The Apostles and early Christians had fellowship. This is a model for the living Church today as well.
Prayer fellowships are the living cells of the Church. To be able to resist the pressure of the world and sin, the Christian families need to draw strength from such fellowship.
The following practice is based on experience: a prayer weekend for women once a month in a monastery of sisters with a fixed order of prayer. Once a month there is also an all-day gathering of men – the so-called biblical new moon, today known as Fatima Saturday. They pray for at least two hours, devote themselves to God’s word and discuss topical problems in fellowship. They also have an opportunity to approach the sacrament of penance. In addition, both men and women have separate evening gatherings every week.
Question: What to say in conclusion?
Answer: Such order of Christian life is a copy of the life of the Church in Jerusalem. After receiving the Holy Spirit, they devoted themselves to prayers, the apostles’ teaching, fellowship and the breaking of bread. (Acts 2:42) That was why they were of one heart and one soul.
+ Elijah
Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate
+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr
Secretary Bishops
20 July 2019
