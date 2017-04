Neasa 1 hour ago

Liturgical music as it should be - high quality, festive and dignified. Kyrie & Gloria from Mozart's Orgelsolo-Mess K 259 performed by the combined voices of the Lassus Scholars and Piccolo Lasso, directed by Dr Ite O'Donovan, on Easter Sunday morning 2017 at St Kevin's Church, Harrington Street, Dublin.