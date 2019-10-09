One of the most inspirational stories ever heard

The Saints Show Us The Gospel in Practice: Mother Elias of the Blessed Sacrament. St Therese the Little Flower once said "I love to read the lives of the saints very much. The count of their heroic … More

The Saints Show Us The Gospel in Practice: Mother Elias of the Blessed Sacrament. St Therese the Little Flower once said "I love to read the lives of the saints very much. The count of their heroic deeds inflames my courage & spurs me on to imitate them." Here's a story of a little know saint during the Mexican persecutions in the 1910s. To comment please go to www.romans10seventeen.org & please say 3 Hail Marys for the priest