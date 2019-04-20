Ostatnia muzyka chóralna w katedrze Notre-Dame przed pożarem.

The last choir music in Notre-Dame Cathedral, before the fire. Stunning Stabat Mater! Opublikowany 15 kwi 2019 1. Stabat Mater dolorosa iuxta crucem lacrimosa dum pendebat Filius The grieving Mother… More

The last choir music in Notre-Dame Cathedral, before the fire.Stunning Stabat Mater!Opublikowany 15 kwi 20191. Stabat Mater dolorosa iuxta crucem lacrimosa dum pendebat Filius The grieving Mother stood weeping beside the cross where her Son was hanging2. Cuius animam gementem contristatam et dolentem pertransivit gladius Through her weeping soul, compassionate and grieving, a sword passed.3. O quam tristis et afflicta fuit illa benedicta Mater Unigeniti O how sad and afflicted was that blessed Mother of the Only-begotten!4. Quae moerebat et dolebat et tremebat cum videbat nati poenas incliti Who mourned and grieved and trembled looking at the torment of her glorious Child5. Quis est homo qui non fleret Matri Christi si videret in tanto supplicio? Who is the person who would not weep seeing the Mother of Christ in such agony?6. Quis non posset contristari Matrem Christi contemplari dolentum cum filio? Who would not be able to feel compassion on beholding Christ’s Mother suffering with her Son?7. Pro peccatis suae gentis vidit Iesum in tormentis et flagellis subditum For the sins of his people she saw Jesus in torment and subjected to the scourge.8. Vidit suum dulcem natum moriendo desolatum dum emisit spiritum She saw her sweet offspring dying, forsaken, while He gave up his spirit9. Eia Mater, fons amoris, me sentire vim doloris fac ut tecum lugeam O Mother, fountain of love, make me feel the power of sorrow, that I may grieve with you10. Fac ut ardeat cor meum in amando Christum Deum ut sibi complaceam Grant that my heart may burn in the love of Christ my Lord, that I may greatly please Him11. Sancta Mater, istud agas, crucifixi fige plagas cordi meo valide Holy Mother, grant that the wounds of the Crucified drive deep into my heart.12. Tui nati vulnerati tam dignati pro me pati poenas mecum divide That of your wounded Son, who so deigned to suffer for me, I may share the pain13. Fac me vere tecum flere crucifixo condolere donec ego vixero Let me sincerely weep with you, bemoan the Crucified, for as long as I live14. Iuxta crucem tecum stare et me tibi sociare in planctu desidero To stand beside the cross with you, and gladly share the weeping, this I desire15. Virgo virginum praeclara mihi iam non sis amara fac me tecum plangere Chosen Virgin of virgins, be not bitter with me, let me weep with thee16. Fac ut portem Christi mortem passionis fac consortem et plagas recolere Grant that I may bear the death of Christ, share his Passion, and commemorate His wounds17. Fac me plagis vulnerari fac me cruce inebriari et cruore filii Let me be wounded with his wounds, let me be inebriated by the cross and your Son’s blood18. Flammis ne urar succensus, per te, Virgo, sim defensus in die iudicii Lest I burn, set afire by flames, Virgin, may I be defended by you, on the day of judgement19. Christe cum sit hinc exire da per matrem me venire ad palmam vicoriae Christ, when it is time to pass away, grant that through your Mother I may come to the palm of victory20. Quando corpus morietur fac ut animae donetur paradisi gloria. Amen When my body dies, grant that to my soul is given the glory of paradise. Amen