Ostatnia muzyka chóralna w katedrze Notre-Dame przed pożarem.
The last choir music in Notre-Dame Cathedral, before the fire. Stunning Stabat Mater! Opublikowany 15 kwi 2019 1. Stabat Mater dolorosa iuxta crucem lacrimosa dum pendebat Filius The grieving Mother…More
The last choir music in Notre-Dame Cathedral, before the fire.
Stunning Stabat Mater!
Opublikowany 15 kwi 2019
1. Stabat Mater dolorosa iuxta crucem lacrimosa dum pendebat Filius The grieving Mother stood weeping beside the cross where her Son was hanging
2. Cuius animam gementem contristatam et dolentem pertransivit gladius Through her weeping soul, compassionate and grieving, a sword passed.
3. O quam tristis et afflicta fuit illa benedicta Mater Unigeniti O how sad and afflicted was that blessed Mother of the Only-begotten!
4. Quae moerebat et dolebat et tremebat cum videbat nati poenas incliti Who mourned and grieved and trembled looking at the torment of her glorious Child
5. Quis est homo qui non fleret Matri Christi si videret in tanto supplicio? Who is the person who would not weep seeing the Mother of Christ in such agony?
6. Quis non posset contristari Matrem Christi contemplari dolentum cum filio? Who would not be able to feel compassion on beholding Christ’s Mother suffering with her Son?
7. Pro peccatis suae gentis vidit Iesum in tormentis et flagellis subditum For the sins of his people she saw Jesus in torment and subjected to the scourge.
8. Vidit suum dulcem natum moriendo desolatum dum emisit spiritum She saw her sweet offspring dying, forsaken, while He gave up his spirit
9. Eia Mater, fons amoris, me sentire vim doloris fac ut tecum lugeam O Mother, fountain of love, make me feel the power of sorrow, that I may grieve with you
10. Fac ut ardeat cor meum in amando Christum Deum ut sibi complaceam Grant that my heart may burn in the love of Christ my Lord, that I may greatly please Him
11. Sancta Mater, istud agas, crucifixi fige plagas cordi meo valide Holy Mother, grant that the wounds of the Crucified drive deep into my heart.
12. Tui nati vulnerati tam dignati pro me pati poenas mecum divide That of your wounded Son, who so deigned to suffer for me, I may share the pain
13. Fac me vere tecum flere crucifixo condolere donec ego vixero Let me sincerely weep with you, bemoan the Crucified, for as long as I live
14. Iuxta crucem tecum stare et me tibi sociare in planctu desidero To stand beside the cross with you, and gladly share the weeping, this I desire
15. Virgo virginum praeclara mihi iam non sis amara fac me tecum plangere Chosen Virgin of virgins, be not bitter with me, let me weep with thee
16. Fac ut portem Christi mortem passionis fac consortem et plagas recolere Grant that I may bear the death of Christ, share his Passion, and commemorate His wounds
17. Fac me plagis vulnerari fac me cruce inebriari et cruore filii Let me be wounded with his wounds, let me be inebriated by the cross and your Son’s blood
18. Flammis ne urar succensus, per te, Virgo, sim defensus in die iudicii Lest I burn, set afire by flames, Virgin, may I be defended by you, on the day of judgement
19. Christe cum sit hinc exire da per matrem me venire ad palmam vicoriae Christ, when it is time to pass away, grant that through your Mother I may come to the palm of victory
20. Quando corpus morietur fac ut animae donetur paradisi gloria. Amen When my body dies, grant that to my soul is given the glory of paradise. Amen
Zwróćcie Państwo uwagę jak przyjmowana tu była Komunia Święta.
Gdzież teraz będą śpiewać, a gdzież kapłani się podczepią? A gdzie kasa ze sprzedawanych biletów za zwiedzanie i profanowanie Świątyni Pana przez antychrystów całego świata?
Był to jeden z tych pożarów nie do ugaszenia, kiedy w ogniu staje cała konstrukcja budowli w jednej chwili a płomień ognia jest bielutki, hutnicy wiedzą jakie to są temperatury.
To samo działo się dn 9/11 to samo w Kanadzie …More
Gdzież teraz będą śpiewać, a gdzież kapłani się podczepią? A gdzie kasa ze sprzedawanych biletów za zwiedzanie i profanowanie Świątyni Pana przez antychrystów całego świata?
Kapłani, czy wy myślicie że Bóg będzie czekał w nieskończoność abyście wyrzekli się Lucyfera i herezji?
Efezjan 6:12 Nowe Przymierze (NP)
12 Nasza walka bowiem nie toczy się przeciwko krwi i ciału. Walczymy ze zwierzchnościami, z władzami, z zarządcami ogarniającej świat ciemności, z niegodziwymi zakusami duchowych sił na wysokościach nieba.
Efezjan 6:12 Nowe Przymierze (NP)
12 Nasza walka bowiem nie toczy się przeciwko krwi i ciału. Walczymy ze zwierzchnościami, z władzami, z zarządcami ogarniającej świat ciemności, z niegodziwymi zakusami duchowych sił na wysokościach nieba.