Tobin, Catechism uses unfortunate, hurtful language on LGBT
Pressed by the journalist on how the Catholic Church can welcome LGBT people as church teaching describes homosexuality as "intrinsically disordered," (2:27) Newark's Cardinal Joe Tobin: "It's very unfortunate language. Let's hope eventually that language is a little less hurtful."