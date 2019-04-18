Tobin, Catechism uses unfortunate, hurtful language on LGBT

Pressed by the journalist on how the Catholic Church can welcome LGBT people as church teaching describes homosexuality as "intrinsically disordered," (2:27) Newark's Cardinal Joe Tobin: "It's very … More

Pressed by the journalist on how the Catholic Church can welcome LGBT people as church teaching describes homosexuality as "intrinsically disordered," (2:27) Newark's Cardinal Joe Tobin: "It's very unfortunate language. Let's hope eventually that language is a little less hurtful."