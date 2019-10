Dr Taylor Marshall and Michael Hichborn (of Lepanto Institute) discuss the origin and meaning of the Amazonian Liturgies that we are seeing being celebrated at the Vatican Amazonian Synod and how … More

Dr Taylor Marshall and Michael Hichborn (of Lepanto Institute) discuss the origin and meaning of the Amazonian Liturgies that we are seeing being celebrated at the Vatican Amazonian Synod and how they relate to Xicão Xukuru.