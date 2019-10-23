Priestly celibacy, women deacons: What is expected from Amazon Synod - EWTN News Nightly

Some bishops have expressed support for ordaining married men priests in the Amazon region due to a clergy shortage. There has also been support for making women deacons. Cardinal Peter Turkson, … More

Some bishops have expressed support for ordaining married men priests in the Amazon region due to a clergy shortage. There has also been support for making women deacons. Cardinal Peter Turkson, head of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, breaks down if these are real possibilities as the Synod on the Amazon heads into its final week. #SinodoAmazonico