Meghan McCain Takes On Anti Trump Hollywood celebrities

Clicks132Meghan McCain Takes On Anti Trump Hollywood celebrities
Meghan McCain 'Outnumbered' Takes on Anti-Trump Celebs: 'Who Cares What These People Think?' Last night, the Golden Globe Awards turned into a roast of President-elect Donald Trump, with many presenters and award winners taking shots at him. Jimmy … [More]
Whew! I'm not familiar with these Fox News personalities, but they sure didn't hold back! Good for them! From what I'm seeing of Streep's lifetime achievement award speech, she's really not getting the picture. No one puts it in perspective like Catholic blogger Matt Walsh who writes for The Blaze.
Good for you Meghan . more and more i have a dislike for these movie stars ,they are loosing the grip on society and thats a good thing ,because children and the rest of "" regular people "" dont need to imitate these anti christian anti values ,they follow the law of anything goes {There are a few actors that are decente people }