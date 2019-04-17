NOTRE DAME: The Church Will Rise Again

This RTV Short uses happier images from Remnant Tours in Paris to pay homage to Our Lady's cathedral, which yesterday was engulfed in flames so completely that many thought she would surely burn to … More

This RTV Short uses happier images from Remnant Tours in Paris to pay homage to Our Lady's cathedral, which yesterday was engulfed in flames so completely that many thought she would surely burn to the ground. Evidently, Our Lady had other ideas. After Parisians watched her burn, rosaries in hand last evening, they awoke this morning to find the old Cathedral miraculously still standing, the Crown of Thornes rescued, the famous rose windows, pieta and organ saved. The Godless world had looked on in horror as one of Catholicism's most important symbols went up in smoke and, incredibly, they wept. Why? Could it be that the Catholic Faith, also in flames, is nevertheless still something modern men instinctively know the world cannot live without, even though so many have abandoned it? If Notre Dame in flames was a metaphor for the modern Church in flames, is the promise to rebuild not also a metaphor for what's to come, as the Novus Ordo breathes its last? After all, the 'butcher block' table altar at Notre Dame was crushed beneath the weight of the falling spire, while the old high altar stood virtually untouched. If you're looking for a sign, look no further. Notre Dame still stands today as she's stood for nearly a thousand years. And as long as she continues to stand with her glorious angels, craggy old gargoyles and magnificent flying buttresses there to remind the world of what we once were and what we can become again if we turn back to God — there's hope. Notre Dame, priez pour nous.