Clicks187
Ines San Martin - The pope, talking to Claudio Lavagna on the plane about the kiss-the-ring-gate. Insist he doesn't like it when the line of people who greet him is too long for hygienic reasons: "...
Ines San Martin on Twitter: "The pope, talking to Claudio Lavagna on the plane about the kiss-the-ring-gate. Insist he doesn't like it when the line of people who greet him is too long for hygienic …More
Ines San Martin on Twitter: "The pope, talking to Claudio Lavagna on the plane about the kiss-the-ring-gate. Insist he doesn't like it when the line of people who greet him is too long for hygienic reasons: "at the end, I have the hand showered." twitter.com/…/111198816372200…"
es.news and 3 other users link to it.