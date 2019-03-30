Ines San Martin - The pope, talking to Claudio Lavagna on the plane about the kiss-the-ring-gate. Insist he doesn't like it when the line of people who greet him is too long for hygienic reasons: "...

Clicks187

Tesa
Ines San Martin on Twitter: "The pope, talking to Claudio Lavagna on the plane about the kiss-the-ring-gate. Insist he doesn't like it when the line of people who greet him is too long for hygienic reasons: "at the end, I have the hand showered." twitter.com/…/111198816372200…"
