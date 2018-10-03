Language
Bartosic Interview
Don Reto Nay
20 hours ago
Pope Francis appointed Bartosic auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Chicago on July 3, 2018. On September 17, 2018, Bartosic was consecrated as a bishop.
Harmonia celestiala
18 hours ago
An interesting conversation
