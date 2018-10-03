Language

Clicks
36
Bartosic Interview

Don Reto Nay 1
Pope Francis appointed Bartosic auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Chicago on July 3, 2018. On September 17, 2018, Bartosic was consecrated as a bishop.
Share Like
More
Write a comment
Harmonia celestiala
An interesting conversation
Like
More
onda likes this. 