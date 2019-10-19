Clicks27
Pro-abortion activist yanks signs, rosary from peaceful pro-lifers’ hands
As pro-life advocates peacefully stood outside a Kingston, Ontario hospital where a thousand abortions are reportedly committed each year, a female counter-protester grabbed signs out of their hands …More
As pro-life advocates peacefully stood outside a Kingston, Ontario hospital where a thousand abortions are reportedly committed each year, a female counter-protester grabbed signs out of their hands and tore them up or defaced their pro-life messages.